It was the tail end of February when Bogdan Vuitsik turned on the television and realized he was in a real life nightmare. Russia had invaded Ukraine. Vuitsik, a Ukrainian native, living and working in Krakow, Poland, needed to get his family to safety.

Vuitsik's aunt, cousins, and mother-in-law all made the trek across the border. Seeking shelter for them, Vuitsik, a senior artist at video game developer Infinity Ward, heard from his boss, studio head Michal Drobot, that Activision would help with rent and hotel accommodations for a few weeks, until they could find a more permanent solution. But help from the developers at Infinity Ward's new Krakow studio, opened to aid in the development of the popular war sim franchise Call of Duty, did not end there.