Fans of "Jeopardy!" voiced their displeasure with a ruling during a recent episode where all three contestants failed to properly pronounce the name of Soviet dissident author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

Mayim Bialik, who has been splitting "Jeopardy!" hosting duties with Ken Jennings since July, read a $1,600 clue under the category "The Quotable Alex": "An author & former prisoner: 'Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit.'"