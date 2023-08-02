FILE PHOTO: Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau hug on stage after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau hug on stage after the federal election at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, on Oct. 22, 2019.

 Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

OTTAWA — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said on Wednesday they were separating in an unexpected announcement that appeared to mark the end of the couple’s 18-year high-profile marriage.

The couple had talked frankly in the past about difficulties in their relationship and in recent years were seen less often together in public.