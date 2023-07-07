ENTER-VID-FULLER-HOUSE-BURE-MISSBENNY-GET

Candace Cameron Bure attends Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour at Tournament House on Feb. 9, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.

 Rachel Luna/Getty Images/TNS

Actor Candace Cameron Bure has responded to fresh claims of homophobic behavior after a “Fuller House” co-star claimed she tried to ax a gay character from the “Full House” spinoff.

“Fuller House” and “Glamorous” star Miss Benny shared a TikTok video Thursday alleging she experienced “homophobia” on the set of Netflix’s “Fuller House.” Benny, who came out as transgender in June, starred as fashionable teen Casey in “Fuller House.” Responding to a follower’s comment asking if the detractor was Bure, Benny explained the alleged homophobic behavior on “Fuller House” in a second TikTok video.