US-NEWS-CAPE-COD-LAVENDER-FARM-CELEBRATES-1-MLV.jpg

There were some people that decades ago discouraged Cynthia Sutphin from growing lavender on Cape Cod. It wasn’t as popular a plant as it is today, and there were challenges getting the Mediterranean flower to grow in the soils of Cape Cod.

Sutphin tried it out anyway, and now she and her husband, Matthew Sutphin, have owned Cape Cod Lavender Farm located off Weston Woods Road in Harwich for 28 years.