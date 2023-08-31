Police pull over vehicle with a giant bull riding in the front passenger seat

A view shows a bull in the vehicle after it was pulled over in Norfolk, Nebraska,  on Wednesday, in this screen grab taken from a video. 

 News Channel Nebraska/Handout via REUTERS

A Nebraska man driving a car with an adult bull in the passenger’s seat was pulled over on Wednesday.

The car full of bull was owned by Lee Meyer of Neligh, a 1,500-person town in north-central Nebraska. Meyer was passing through the larger 25,000-person city of Norfolk when someone called the cops on him, News Channel Nebraska reported.