Carlos Santana speaks at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Carlos Santana’s apology to the transgender community over a recent speech slammed as “transphobic” and “bigoted” appears to have been deleted from Facebook, about 12 hours after it was initially posted.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments,” the multi-Grammy-winning musician wrote Thursday evening. “They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs.