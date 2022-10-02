Biannual human tower competition in Tarragona

Castellers De Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain, October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea

 ALBERT GEA

TARRAGONA -- Spain's biggest human towers competition took place on Sunday, with some 11,000 spectators packing the bullring in the northeastern city of Tarragona to watch the daring Catalan tradition.

Human towers, or 'castells,' were added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010 as an "integral part of (Catalan) cultural identity."