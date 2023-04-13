NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional-Miami (FL) vs LSU

Former Miami Hurricanes guards Haley Cavinder, left, and Hanna Cavinder get ready for a NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game against LSU last month. The social media sensations have announced they are joining the WWE.

Erstwhile basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced their “new chapter” on Thursday — they’re joining the WWE.

The announcement comes two days after the twins said that they would not return to Miami for their fifth season of eligibility. They hinted at a “new chapter.”