BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Joe Smith has had time to think it over, and on his first day of work after his 100th birthday, he made it official: He's not ready for retirement.
Not now, not ever.
"I like to keep my mind busy," he said Tuesday from behind the desk in his spacious office at St. Clair Realty. "If I was to quit work — I've worked all my life — I'd probably get old and sick."
None of this would surprise people who know Smith, who started working at the age of 6 in his father's farm in Arkansas. His life has taken him around the country, including Florida, where he spent part of World War II hunting submarines with the U.S. Air Force — so, why stop now?
His kind of longevity has come with benefits for his employer of the last 57 years. At St. Clair, Smith isn't just the former controller who still comes in for six or seven hours a day, two days a week to keep the books on half a dozen of the firm's various companies. He's also, in a way, its guiding light.
"I will say, Joe sets a high moral compass for us all," owner Frank St. Clair said. "One of the kindest, nicest, most moral guys you'll ever meet."
That's not unexpected, either: His other regularly scheduled activity is attending Highland Church of Christ on Rosedale Highway, where he no longer teaches Sunday school but continues to come in at least once a week for Bible class.
Not long ago Smith gave up driving because, he said, he could no longer trust his reaction times. But quit coming to work, too? It's not going to happen.
He said he's surprised he has kept active for as long as he has. Maybe it's his diet: Every day he eats peanut butter on saltine crackers with an apple. But more likely it's his attitude toward keeping busy.
"To me, it's important to keep active, keep the mind busy at something," he said. "I think for people that retire and do nothing — again, to lose some of their thinking and so forth — at least I've found (a way to) stay active and keep the mind busy."
To show their appreciation, Smith's workmates decorated his office with balloons, cookies and a kind of collage that included photos of his time in the Air Force flying a B-24 Liberator. Later, their plan was to take him to lunch at Hodel's Country Dining.
Smith originally came to Kern County in 1949 with his late wife, Jean. His brothers had been working in Taft, and Smith quickly found a job managing an office for the local Coca-Cola bottler.
He got his start in real estate working for St. Clair's grandfather, Maurice St. Clair. Together they developed project after project, large apartment buildings and convalescent homes with hundreds of units each.
The company's controller these days, Amanda Fox-Fredline, said Smith remains one of the "most giving, thoughtful people that I know." She called him a good mentor and teacher over the years, and when he raised a question Tuesday morning about how much longer he'd be able to keep coming into the office, she jumped right in.
"You're going to be here until you're about 108," she told him.
For his part, Smith said he just enjoys being helpful, and always has. He also makes sure to remain grateful for his good fortune.
"Just thankful I'm up and going," he said."
