Tyson Fury celebrates after winning his fight against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

 REUTERS

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou finalized a boxing match set for Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.

"I can't wait to get back out there under the lights," Fury said Tuesday in a statement confirming the bout. "I'm looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft."