LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood stars walked a champagne-colored carpet at the Oscars on Sunday as organizers aimed to keep the spotlight on "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Top Gun: Maverick" and other nominated films that brought crowds back to cinemas.

In case of an unexpected twist, a crisis response team was on hand at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry's most prestigious ceremony.