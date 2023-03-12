LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood stars walked a champagne-colored carpet at the Oscars on Sunday as organizers aimed to keep the spotlight on "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Top Gun: Maverick" and other nominated films that brought crowds back to cinemas.
In case of an unexpected twist, a crisis response team was on hand at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry's most prestigious ceremony.
At the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences hoped to move past the slap and stage a glitzy show with new elements to attract younger viewers and boost sagging TV ratings.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel returned as host for the third time.
Producers said they planned to celebrate the moviegoing rebound of the past year, one that some feared might never happen when streaming took hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several of 2022's biggest hits at the multiplex landed in the best picture race, from "Top Gun" and "Everything Everywhere" to "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."
"Among our nominees are films that have not just hit the heart but also generated box office," said producer Glenn Weiss. "We're looking to really elevate that point."
Last year, the television audience for the Academy Awards ranked as the second-lowest ever with 16.6 million viewers.