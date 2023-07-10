FILE PHOTO: Charlie Watts of British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones performs with his band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood during a concert on their "Latin America Ole Tour" in Santiago

FILE PHOTO: Charlie Watts of British veteran rockers The Rolling Stones performs with his band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood during a concert on their "Latin America Ole Tour" in Santiago, Chile February 3, 2016. Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters 

 Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters

LONDON  - Books and jazz memorabilia belonging to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will go under the hammer in a two-part sale in September, auction house Christie's said on Monday.

"Charlie Watts: Gentleman, Collector, Rolling Stone – Literature and Jazz" will feature more than 500 lots, with price estimates ranging from 800 pounds to 300,000 pounds ($1,023 - $383,730).