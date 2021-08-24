Charlie Watts, the longtime drummer of the Rolling Stones who provided a steady rhythmic hand for decades behind the band's fiery leaders, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, making the group one of the most phenmoneally successful rock bands in history, died Aug. 24 at a London hospital. He was 80.
His publicist, Bernard Doherty, announced the death but did not provide a cause. Watts had announced earlier this month that he would not be joining a 2021 Rolling Stones tour because of an unspecified health issue.
A onetime art student who was steeped in jazz and blues music, Watts joined the Stones in 1963, when the band was just getting underway in London. He provided a reliable, booming sound on drums that gave a bullet-like punch to such early classics as "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Brown Sugar" and "Honky Tonk Women."
His authoritative but unflashy style won the respect of countless fans and musicians, and Rolling Stone magazine rated Watts No. 12 among a ranking of the Top 100 drummes of all time.
When Watts married in 1964, other bandmates tried to keep it a secret in order to preserve the band's image as rakish rebels. Despite the critical and popular success of such albums as "Sticky Fingers" and "Exile on Main St.," the Stones began to drift apart in the 1970s and 1980s, as some members - including Watts - became consumed by drug and alcohol problems.
After overcoming his addictions in the 1980s, Watts returned to form as the band rose to remarkable heights of fame in a second act that kept them rolling into the new millennium.