Spirits have surpassed beer in total U.S. sales. Above, a bartender pours martinis.

NEW YORK — Vodka shot, anyone? Spirits like whiskey, cognac and tequila, a celebrity favorite, have surpassed beer’s U.S. market share for the first time due to price hikes and high-end cocktail trends, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Drinkers last year bought more liquor such as Johnnie Walker Red scotch and Casamigos tequila, co-founded by Hollywood actor George Clooney, helping hard alcohol overtake beer’s market share for the first time, the trade group said.