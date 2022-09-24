The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has rebuked world champion Magnus Carlsen for abruptly conceding an online game against Hans Niemann while adding it shared the Norwegian's concerns surrounding cheating in the sport.

Carlsen resigned after just one move against American Niemann, who lags almost 200 Elo points behind him, at the Julius Baer Generation Cup this week, just days after he left an over-the-board tournament following a loss to the same opponent.