FILE PHOTO: Chess - FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2022

FILE PHOTO: Chess - FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2022 - Blitz Open - Almaty, Kazakhstan - December 30, 2022. Ian Nepomniachtchi of International Chess Federation makes a move during a game.  

FILE PHOTO: Norway Chess Stavanger 2018

FILE PHOTO: Chinese chess champion Ding Liren takes a boat trip during the resting day of Norway Chess 2018 tournament in Stavanger, Norway, June 4. 2018. 

Chess will crown a new world champion when Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren begin their battle on Sunday in the shadow of incumbent Magnus Carlsen, who voluntarily relinquished the title he held since 2013.

Carlsen has spent more than a decade as the world's top-ranked player and crushed Russia's Nepomniachtchi in 2021 in the last of his four successful title defenses. The Norwegian, 32, said last year he lacked the motivation for another tilt.