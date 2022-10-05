In a 72-page report released Tuesday, a major online chess platform found that Hans Niemann "likely cheated" on its site more frequently and at a later age than he has publicly acknowledged.

A 19-year-old American grandmaster, Niemann has been at the center of a storm in the chess world since early September, when an upset victory over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen was followed by the latter hinting that something nefarious had occurred. Niemann subsequently said he had cheated in matches on Chess.com when he was 12 and 16 years old but insisted he had not since then repeated what he described as "an absolutely ridiculous mistake." Niemann added that he had never cheated "in a tournament with prize money."