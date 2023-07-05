CHIBA — Futa, the red panda known for standing on his hind legs, reached the ripe old age of 20 on Wednesday at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba.

Futa is long-lived for his species — in human years, he would be over 80. However, he has been in poor health for several years now, and the zoo puts him on public display less often than before. Breeding staff and other officials are doing their best to help Futa spend the rest of his life in comfort.