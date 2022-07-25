LIFE-ENV-MONARCHS-SANCTUARIES-2-TB

Monarch butterfly caterpillars rest on milkweed leaves at the home of Claudia Galeno-Sanchez in the Pilsen neighborhood on July 21, 2022 in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 John J. Kim

CHICAGO -- More than a dozen images of butterflies adorn the front of Claudia Galeno-Sanchez’s home in the Pilsen neighborhood. There are monarch butterflies spreading their wings and many other colorful ones sprinkled in between. The small house stands out from the tall buildings on the block.

It is filled with milkweed plants and other flowers that have helped raise monarchs for nearly five years. Galeno-Sanchez and her husband and two children decided to create a butterfly sanctuary after learning that they could help raise and preserve the beloved species in the city.