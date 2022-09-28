SANTIAGO -- Chile authorities on Wednesday were scouring an arid mountainous region of the country in a search for British astronomer Thomas Marsh who disappeared more than 10 days ago from an observatory in northern Chile where he was on a research visit.

The local prosecutor's office, police, emergency services and the military are searching for the 60-year-old University of Warwick researcher around the La Silla observatory, located in a mountainous area some 373 miles north of the Chilean capital Santiago.