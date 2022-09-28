CHILE-FOSSIL/ELEPHANTS

A palaeontologist works at an excavation site where Gomphotheres, an extinct relative of the modern elephant, remains were found at the Tagua Tagua area, Rancagua, Chile September 25, 2022. Tagua Tagua Milenaria-Universidad de O'Higgins/Christian Didi Moreno/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

 TAGUA TAGUA MILEARIA-UNIVERSIDAD DE O'HIGGINS/CHRISTIAN DIDI MOR

SANTIAGO -- Gomphotheres, an extinct relative of the modern elephant, roamed southern Chile thousands of years ago and might have been the target of group hunts by inhabitants of the region, Chilean scientists hypothesize after a recent discovery.

Scientists recently uncovered several Gomphothere remains dating back 12,000 years near Lake Tagua Tagua, a glacial finger lake, in southern Chile.