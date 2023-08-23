HONG KONG -- Family planning authorities in the historic Chinese city of Xian texted residents this week wishing them "sweet love, marriage and childbirth," and to create "good fertility," in a new move to boost the country's flagging birthrate.

The message was reported by local media, including on the official Weibo of China Newsweek, and coincided with the Qixi festival on Aug. 22, also known as China's Valentines Day, a traditional holiday celebrating love and romance.