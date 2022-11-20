TAIPEI, Taiwan - Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to the island by China in 2008 as a symbol of unity and friendship, died Saturday afternoon while in an induced coma, officials at the Taipei Zoo said.

The 18-year-old male panda had grown increasingly frail and suffered a series of epileptic seizures last week, zoo officials said at a news conference, giving no immediate cause of death. "At 1:48 p.m., Tuan Tuan's heart stopped beating and will no longer suffer," Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je added in a social media post Saturday.