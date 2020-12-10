Chipotle added a new item in honor of Miley Cyrus on Wednesday, throwing itself into the ring after fans of the pop star promised to jump to certain actions if she commented on their social media posts.
In a nod to the new meme, the California-based burrito joint wrote in a TikTok post on Tuesday: “if miley cyrus comments we’ll make a miley burrito in our app.”
The 28-year-old “Party in the U.S.A.” singer obliged the restaurant, and Chipotle said Wednesday that the special burrito will remain on offer for a limited time.
“We weren’t kidding,” Chipotle tweeted.
At Cyrus’ request, the roughly 1,000-calorie dish was called the Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito. The item is filled with guacamole, white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa and romaine lettuce.
___
(c)2020 New