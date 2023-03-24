ENTER-MUS-MARTIN-SPRINGSTEEN-DIET-GET

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. 

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen/TNS

When it comes to Chris Martin's diet, he's looking at the stars and everything they do.

"You're Chris Martin, Coldplay, massively successful," host Conan O'Brien said to the musician on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast released Wednesday. "So you get to have dinner with the people that you grew up listening to, and I'm curious, have you gotten advice from those people?"