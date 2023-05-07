ENTER-BOXOFFICE-MCT

Chris Pratt in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” (Marvel Studios/TNS)

It was a Chris Pratt versus Chris Pratt showdown at the box office this weekend as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” finally dethroned “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in a promising lead-up to this year’s summer movie season.

Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opened in first place at the domestic box office with $114 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. After a four-week streak at No. 1, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” came in second, adding $18.6 million for a North American cumulative of $518.1 million.