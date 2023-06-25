It was only a matter of time.
Chris Christie’s direct attacks against former President Donald Trump were met with jeers and boos Friday from the very people who will decide who could be the next Republican to occupy the White House.
The former New Jersey governor, speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington D.C., pushed back in his typical Jersey fashion after he told the audience at the first cattle call of the 2024 presidential race that Trump “let us down” and was a failed leader.
“You can boo all you want,” Christie said.
“Here’s the thing, our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do,” he added. “People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do, and I cannot stand by.”
While some in the audience could be heard cheering his response, not everybody was happy.
Christie has launched nonstop attacks against Trump since he announced his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination earlier this month. At the time, he referred to Trump, also a candidate, as a “bitter angry man who wants power back for himself.” The audience at his announcement was friendly.
But that wasn’t the case Friday.
“I’m running because he’s let us down. He has let us down because he’s unwilling, he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made and any of the faults that he has and any of the things that he’s done,” Christie said to boos. “And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership.”
Christie’s campaign leaned into the back and forth with the crowd, promptly tweeting out the exchange and posting it online to his campaign’s YouTube page.
And the attacks against Trump, who is leading in the 2024 race, continued as Christie left the event.
“We can’t pretend that Donald Trump is a man of character,” Christie told reporters. “This is a guy who paid off a porn star. This is a guy who has regularly lied. This is a guy who has abused people who have worked for him.”
Christie has made clear that he’s staked his campaign on two things: attacking Trump head-on and giving potential voters substantive answers to current issues. The question, though, is whether that message will take.
He’s bound to spend most of his time in the early-voting state of New Hampshire, where Trump leads the field with 47% of the base, according to a recent poll. Christie had 9% support, but he ranked third behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had 13% support.
The New Hampshire Journal/coefficient survey was a good news/bad news poll for Christie. It showed he had a bounce in support since he launched his campaign. Previous polls put him at one-or-two percent, or didn’t mention him at all. But it also showed nearly half — 46% — of likely Republican primary voters said they would never vote for Christie.
