Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on Friday in Washington, D.C.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

It was only a matter of time.

Chris Christie’s direct attacks against former President Donald Trump were met with jeers and boos Friday from the very people who will decide who could be the next Republican to occupy the White House.