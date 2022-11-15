Christina Applegate receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Actor Christina Applegate poses with her daughter during her star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday.

 MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And it's been a long time coming for the "Dead to Me" actor.

"Life started as being a little girl waiting in line to see the first 'Star Wars' on this very street, at that very theater [Grauman's Chinese Theatre], looking at these [stars]," she said on Monday. "'Who are these people? What did they do? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one.'"