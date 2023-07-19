Robert Downey Jr.

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's masterful portrait of the man known as the father of the atomic bomb, has been anticipated with some skepticism among filmgoers who wonder how Nolan's penchant for Imax cameras and thundering sound designs would serve a story that, at its core, amounts to scenes of different groups of men arguing in different kinds of rooms (chalkboard with indecipherable physics equations optional).

It turns out that Nolan's monumentalist aesthetic is perfectly suited for a story that otherwise could barely fit within a feature-length narrative: It's too big, too consequential, its layers of hubris and history and swirling social impulses too unruly to be neatly contained. If "Oppenheimer" is a supersize movie, that's because anything else would do a disservice to J. Robert Oppenheimer, the tragic figure at its core brought to fascinatingly paradoxical life by Cillian Murphy.