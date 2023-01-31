FILE PHOTO: Actress Williams arrives for the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York

FILE PHOTO: Actress Cindy Williams arrives for the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory in New York April 14, 2012.  

 Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Actress Cindy Williams, who played the upbeat Shirley to Penny Marshall's gruff Laverne in the hit television show "Laverne & Shirley," has died, according to a family spokesperson. Williams was 75.

Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday "after a short illness," according to spokeswoman Liza Cranis.