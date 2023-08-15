ENTER-AVANT-OBIT-GET

In this photo from Nov. 27, 2007, Clarence Avant speaks at A Special Evening With Gamble and Huff at the Sony Club in New York City.

 Steven A. Henry/Getty Images/TNS

Clarence Avant was gruff. He was, by all accounts, foul-mouthed and plain-spoken. But he lived a life that was about opening doors, finding talent, making connections, striking deals, solving problems and getting people the money they were worth.

Avant took care of people — Black people especially but not exclusively — and got them headed in the right direction. And despite working in the music industry, the movie business and politics, he lived his life everywhere but in the spotlight.