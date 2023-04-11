CLIMATE-COMIC

A character named Mr. Gordon touts the benefits of C02 in a comic book titled “Once upon a time: A true story about the miracle molecule - carbon dioxide.”  
To science teachers attending a recent convention, the comic book titles "Simon the solar-powered cat" seemed unremarkable at first. The story began with Simon, an orange-and-white cat, begging for more food in typical feline fashion.

But on Page 5, the story took an unusual turn: A "friendly scientist" explained that Simon subsisted not on kibble, but on carbon dioxide. The scientist concluded that CO2 was a "miracle molecule" that fueled all life on Earth by helping plants turn sunlight into food.