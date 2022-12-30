Over the last few years, CNN's annual New Year's Eve special has become the go-to place to see your favorite serious journalists down shots of alcohol and get sloppy, or, as New York magazine put it, to "get looser than you'd expect."

A seemingly buzzed anchor Don Lemon got his ear pierced on live television on New Year's 2017. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, one of the network's most decorated and well-respected journalists, squawked like a bird after downing a tequila shot to ring in 2019 and cried, "it's like burning your lungs!"