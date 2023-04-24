FILE PHOTO: CNN anchor Don Lemon poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York

CNN television news anchor Don Lemon poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York City, New York, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

 MIKE SEGAR

WASHINGTON -- Cable television network CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday, adding he was "stunned" by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon said.