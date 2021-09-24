NEW YORK — Chris Cuomo’s former boss at ABC News accused the CNN anchor on Friday of sexually harassing her 16 years ago, saying he grabbed and squeezed her buttocks in front of her husband during a party in New York City.
Shelley Ross, who had previously served as Cuomo’s executive producer at “Primetime Live,” detailed the explosive allegations in a New York Times essay that includes an image of an email he later sent her apologizing for his behavior. The charges come just over a month after his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, stepped down amid his own sexual harassment accusations.
The younger Cuomo, who reportedly advised his brother during the scandal, allegedly groped Ross at a going-away party for one of their ABC colleagues on June 1, 2005.
“I was at the party with my husband, who sat behind me on an ottoman sipping his Diet Coke as I spoke with work friends,” the veteran journalist said. “When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock.”
Ross said the alleged groper, with “a kind of cocky arrogance,” went on to say, “I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss.”
“No you can’t,” Ross said she told him as she pushed him off while stepping back to reveal her husband behind her.
Shortly after the couple left the party, Ross received an email from Chris Cuomo with the subject line, “now that i think of it... i am ashamed...”
The host of the nightly show “Cuomo Prime Time” told Ross at the time that his “hearty greeting” was the result of being glad to see her and that he could “empathize” with her husband not liking to see his wife “patted as such,” according to the email image included in her Times piece.
The email continues, “so pass along my apology to your very good and noble husband... and i apologize to you as well, for even putting you in such a position... next time i will remember the lesson, no matter how happy i am to see you...”
Ross never saw the encounter as “sexual in nature,” she wrote, but she described his alleged harassment as “a hostile act meant to diminish and belittle his female former boss in front of the staff.”
The 51-year-old news anchor responded to her allegations in a short statement to the Times.
“As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature,” he said. “It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”
The accusations put another spotlight on a powerful New York family whose reputation has been severely tarnished in recent months. The downfall began after 11 women, including former aides and advisers, accused the former governor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.
Ross, who also worked for NBC and CBS before joining a nonprofit organization in 2015, said she does not want Cuomo to lose his job over the 2005 incident. Instead, she said, she would like to see him publicly repent and agree on air to study the impact of sexism, gender bias and sexual harassment in the workplace. Ross suggested he host a series of live town hall meetings produced by women.