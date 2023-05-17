Kaitlan Collins arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner

Kaitlan Collins arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 29, 2023.  

Fresh off of moderating a widely panned town hall with former President Donald Trump, Kaitlan Collins is moving up to prime time at CNN.

The "CNN This Morning" co-host and former White House correspondent will take over the 9 p.m. Eastern hour for the cable news network on a full time basis starting this fall. She will be seen regularly in the time period starting next month ahead of the program's debut, according to a note that CNN Chairman Chris Licht sent to staff on Wednesday.