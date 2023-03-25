ENTER-MUS-COACHELLA-HEINEKEN-HOUSE-OC

Method Man and Redman are among the artists who will perform in the Heineken House, which is located inside the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. 

 Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise/TNS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Heineken House, which is located inside the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, has announced lineups for both of its weekends in the desert and its roster is filled with house, hip-hop and R&B artists.

During weekend one, April 14-16, the Heineken House will feature Walker & Royce, Felix Da Housecat, Hannah Wants, Lee Wells and Bones starting on Friday. On Saturday, Method Man & Redman, Austin Millz, DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Andre Power and Sweet Like Chocolate will perform. Sunday will include Nghtmre, LondonBridge, Whipped Cream, Niiko x Swae and Tony H.