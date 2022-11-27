In a rescue United States Coast Guard officials are calling a "Thanksgiving miracle," a helicopter crew saved a 28-year-old man Thursday night after he went overboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship and spent a day floating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard officers in New Orleans received a call about a missing passenger from the Carnival Valor at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Coast Guard's 8th District Public Affairs Office.