McDonald’s plans to eliminate self-serve soda machines at all of its U.S. restaurants by 2032.

 Dreamstime/TNS

It's the end of an era: McDonald's has begun to gradually phase out self-serve soda machines in dining rooms at its restaurants across the United States.

The company aims to complete the phaseout by 2032, citing changing consumer habits, including a surge in ordering from online apps and drive-throughs. That means fewer customers in the restaurants, serving themselves soft drinks.