In this photo from August 2015, Sultan Est bought a pair of limited edition Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 trainers, designed by musician Kanye West, at Foot Locker in London.

 ZUMA Press (TNS) /Daniel Leal-Olivas

For sneaker aficionado Manuel Cruz, shoes have always been much more than something to wear.

Smart buys have led to big sales for the collector: Cruz once offloaded dozens of pairs of sneakers, including some from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, for $24,000. He used the proceeds to pay for his wedding and honeymoon in Hawaii.