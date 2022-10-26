For sneaker aficionado Manuel Cruz, shoes have always been much more than something to wear.
Smart buys have led to big sales for the collector: Cruz once offloaded dozens of pairs of sneakers, including some from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, for $24,000. He used the proceeds to pay for his wedding and honeymoon in Hawaii.
Now, however, the side hustle is on hold — because among Cruz’s collection are 20 pairs of Yeezy sneakers worth nearly $5,000 in all, he said. And in the aftermath of West’s antisemitic remarks — and German sportswear company Adidas’ move to sever ties with him — the secondary market for Yeezy footwear and apparel is experiencing a dramatic decline.
Anecdotal evidence and interviews with retail experts indicate that sellers are slashing prices to unload products associated with West as they compete for a shrinking pool of consumers interested in items tainted by the musician-turned-designer’s antisemitism. Online reselling platform Grailed, for example, had many pairs of Yeezy shoes and clothes discounted by 30% or more Tuesday afternoon. And on StockX, a competitor website, eight of the top 10 most popular Yeezy sneakers showed a decline in the “last sale” price, meaning that the dollar amount had dropped from the prior transaction.
The situation has left Cruz reeling.
“It’s very hard to know what to do,” said Cruz, 40, who works as a distribution account manager for an auto parts business. “Because of the amount I spent on those shoes, I have to hold on to them. I’m just sitting tight on everything.”
Over the last few weeks, West has propelled the collapse of several high-profile business ventures by repeatedly expressing — in a series of interviews — a virulently antisemitic worldview. In one published Monday, West spoke of a Jewish-controlled media and suggested Jewish doctors wrongly hospitalized him for treatment of bipolar disorder and publicized his diagnosis.
Besides the loss of the Adidas deal, the high fashion house Balenciaga and Gap have ended partnerships with West. And he has been dropped by talent agency CAA.
It makes for a stunning, self-inflicted loss of business, said Neil Saunders, retail analyst at GlobalData.
“That is pretty exceptional to have this many partnerships ended and with such high-profile companies as well,” Saunders said. “These are massive brands. They had to end the partnerships with Ye, because Ye’s comments are really outside of morality.”
West, 45, who also goes by Ye, did not respond to a request for comment.
The hip-hop musician and producer has long been interested in fashion. West began dabbling in apparel and footwear in the late 2000s, collaborating with companies include A Bathing Ape, Louis Vuitton and Nike. Later, he forged the partnership with Adidas, which began producing Yeezy sneakers in 2013. West struck the Gap deal in 2020 to design adult and kids’ clothing for the San Francisco-based apparel giant. The first items from the effort were released in 2021 — and a $90 sweatshirt sold out within hours of debuting.