MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting his 60th home run of the season during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium.  

 Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

It's deja vu all over again.

Fate is playing out eerily similarly — sixty-one years after New York Yankees legend Roger Maris clubbed his then-Major League record 61st home run, current Bronx Bomber Aaron Judge is poised to do the same. In fact, the imposing outfielder could do so on Wednesday, after belting his 60th blast on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Maris' sons Roger Jr. and Kevin in attendance.