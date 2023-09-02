daughter-dorm

Laura Everett Bowling, left, sits in her first-year dorm room in 1990. Sarah Bowling, 18, sits in her dorm room, the same one her mom was assigned in 1990.

 Courtesy of Laura Bowling Scott Kissell/Miami University

As Laura Everett Bowling walked through a residence hall at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, this month, she took stock of all the things that looked the same.

The 51-year-old had lived there during her first year of college starting in the fall of 1990. Being there again, Bowling noticed an inset in a wall where there once was a pay phone that students used to call home. Beside her old room, there was still a window with a ledge where she and her friends would sit for group photos.