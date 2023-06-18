Wilson always led the way. The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois first guided the Colombian army to the remains of the plane. He later found a baby bottle belonging to a potential survivor, giving rescuers another clue. Then Wilson, who kept his nose glued to the terrain, disappeared into the vast jungle looking for his objective.

"A lot of hunting dogs who get obsessed with the search can get lost and have gotten lost," Edgar Fontecha, 59, a canine handler for the Colombian army and Wilson's trainer, told The Washington Post in an interview in Spanish.