Ariel Elias

In this image taken from video, comedian Ariel Elias drinks a beer after it was hurled at her onstage during a performance.

 TWITTER/@ariel_comedy

Comedian Ariel Elias got more than she bargained for when she was heckled while performing in New Jersey.

But Elias got the last laugh, after the incident -- and her reaction -- went viral on social media, leading to a guest spot on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" according to a spokesperson for the late-night U.S. TV talk show. A date has yet to be confirmed.