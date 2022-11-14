Comedian Jay Leno speaks at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California

Comedian Jay Leno speaks at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California.

 reuters file/David McNew

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames..

The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host’s face was burned, but Leno’s eye and ear were not severely damaged.