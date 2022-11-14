Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage By Danielle Broadway Reuters Nov 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Comedian Jay Leno speaks at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, California. reuters file/David McNew Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames..The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host’s face was burned, but Leno’s eye and ear were not severely damaged.Leno confirmed the news to Variety, saying in a statement, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”The website Deadline confirmed the gasoline fire.He had been scheduled to attend a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday, but plans were canceled following his burn injuries, which were not shared publicly at the time.Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late night TV hosts, attracting around 4.8 million viewers to his five nights-a-week show. In 2009, he left the show and was replaced by Conan O’ Brien.Since leaving “The Tonight Show,” Leno began his own CNBC series called “Jay Leno’s Garage” in 2015 and started hosting the “You Bet Your Life” revival in 2021. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage Dave Chappelle returns to 'Saturday Night Live' with no apologies - and many jokes about Kanye {{title}} Most Popular Over 40 UFO sightings reported in Idaho this year? Here’s where and what people are seeing U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place The tech CEO spending millions to stop Elon Musk An 18-foot python ate an alligator — whole — in Florida. Viral video shows what happened next Can a daily crossword puzzle slow cognitive decline? Man charged with sneaking abortion drug into pregnant wife's drinks Nurse accused of amputating man's foot for her family's taxidermy shop Man in limbo for years in Paris airport has died -- in the airport N.C. sheriff reelected two weeks after resigning over racist comments Ron DeSantis, who denounced Disney, actually got married there Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email