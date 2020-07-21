After impressing scientists and captivating skywatchers around the world for weeks, comet Neowise is beginning to dim. Already, astronomers have noted a reduction in its luminance in the night sky, with some reporting more difficulty finding the comet in the night sky.
While it still shines prominently in rural areas, city dwellers may soon be out of luck, since the comet made its closest pass to Earth on Wednesday, and is now beginning its journey to the outer reaches of the solar system.
The icy snowball is just three miles wide, but being cooked by the sun caused the comet to shed some of its frigid innards, ensuring it was followed close behind by a luminous tail as well as dusty debris.
Neowise will soon draw farther both from the Earth and the sun, outrunning the sun’s effects and our ability to see the results. By August, it may become tricky to spot with the naked eye even beneath the clearest and darkest of skies.
In the meantime, you may still have a few opportunities to catch the comet, despite its reduced splendor, before it vanishes for the next 6,000 years.