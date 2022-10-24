FILE PHOTO: 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

Leslie Jordan announcing the winner of Duo Of The Year Dan + Shay at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison McClary/File Photo

 HARRISON MCCLARY

LOS ANGELES -- Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.

Jordan apparently suffered an unspecified "medical issue" at the wheel of his car, and the vehicle struck the side of a building on his way to the Warner Bros studio set of the Fox television series "Call Me Kat," according to his agent, Don LeClair.