FILE PHOTO: Cast member Richard Lewis attends premiere of seventh season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Richard Lewis attends the premiere of the seventh season of the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in Los Angeles September 15, 2009. 

 Phil McCarten/REUTERS

LOS ANGELES - Comic actor Richard Lewis, a longtime regular on the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," says he is under a doctor's care for Parkinson's disease but that despite giving up his standup act "everything is cool" as he focuses on writing and acting.

Lewis, 75, disclosed his diagnosis in a brief video posted to Twitter on Sunday, saying he learned he had Parkinson's, a chronic degenerative disorder of the central nervous system, two years ago after he began walking stiffly and shuffling his feet.