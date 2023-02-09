FILE PHOTO: Bacharach reacts to applause after receiving an award from President Obama during a concert in the East Room of the White House honoring Bacharach and his songwriting partner Hal David

Burt Bacharach reacts to applause after receiving the 2012 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from President Barack Obama during a concert in the East Room of the White House honoring Bacharach and his songwriting partner, Hal David, in Washington on May 9, 2012.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Composer Burt Bacharach, whose hits such as “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” provided a mellow alternative soundtrack to rock and roll in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 94, his publicist told Reuters on Thursday.

Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday with his family by his side.